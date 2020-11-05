Two more COVID-19 patients died at Nishtar Hospital

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :Two more patients including an elderly, and a middle aged fell prey to victims of coronovirus at Nishtar Hopsital within last 24 hours bringing the tally to 185 since March this year.

Nishtar focal person for infectious diseases, Dr Irfan Arshad said that Ghulam Hussain (65) and Abdul Razzaq (47) passed away at ICU of Nishtar hospital.

Mr Razzaq hailed from Multan Cantt while Ghulam Hussain belonged to Burewala, he informed.

Seventy three patients tested positive while 24 were suspected out of total 122 admitted in hospital, he stated.