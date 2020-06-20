UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two More Covid-19 Patients Died In IOK

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 20th June 2020 | 02:51 PM

Two more Covid-19 patients died in IOK

Two more Covid-19 patients died, today, taking the total number of fatalities in the territory due to the deadly pandemic to 79, in Indian Occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :Two more Covid-19 patients died, today, taking the total number of fatalities in the territory due to the deadly pandemic to 79, in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

The latest fatalities are those of two women, a 40-year-old from Safakadal area of Srinagar and a 55-year-old from Tujan, Pulwama district, in the Kashmir Valley, reported by Kashmir Media Service.

The woman from Srinagar passed away at Chest Disease (CD) hospital. Dr Salim Tak, Medical Superintendent CD Hospital said the woman was admitted to the hospital on June 14 after testing positive for Covid-19. He added that she had underlying heart ailment and was diabetic.

The woman from Pulwama passed away at Soura Institute of Medical Sciences.

Professor Farooq Jan, Medical Superintendent at the hospital said that the woman was referred from SMHS hospital on June 16 as a case of meningioma (brain tumor) with obstructive sleep apnea.

He added that the patient died early morning due to cardiopulmonary arrest.

With these two fatalities, the death toll due to the novel coronavirus has risen in occupied Kashmir to 79 comprising 69 in the Valley, nine in Jammu divisions and one in Ladakh region.

Pertinently, the occupied territory, till Friday night, reported 6,424 Covid-19 cases out of which 4,374 are in theValley, 1,306 in Jammu division and 744 in Ladakh region.

Related Topics

India Occupied Kashmir Died Jammu Srinagar Tak June Women Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Here's all what foodpanda does in case its rider g ..

13 minutes ago

Woman killed by brother-in-law over family quarrel ..

1 minute ago

No new tax imposed, Rs148 bln for health, Rs 207 b ..

1 minute ago

Amidst COVID 19, global support for refugees, host ..

2 minutes ago

Youth killed over minor dispute in Sargodha

2 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner visits vegetable, fruit market ..

58 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.