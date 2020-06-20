Two more Covid-19 patients died in IOK

Two more Covid-19 patients died, today, taking the total number of fatalities in the territory due to the deadly pandemic to 79, in Indian Occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :Two more Covid-19 patients died, today, taking the total number of fatalities in the territory due to the deadly pandemic to 79, in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

The latest fatalities are those of two women, a 40-year-old from Safakadal area of Srinagar and a 55-year-old from Tujan, Pulwama district, in the Kashmir Valley, reported by Kashmir Media Service.

The woman from Srinagar passed away at Chest Disease (CD) hospital. Dr Salim Tak, Medical Superintendent CD Hospital said the woman was admitted to the hospital on June 14 after testing positive for Covid-19. He added that she had underlying heart ailment and was diabetic.

The woman from Pulwama passed away at Soura Institute of Medical Sciences.

Professor Farooq Jan, Medical Superintendent at the hospital said that the woman was referred from SMHS hospital on June 16 as a case of meningioma (brain tumor) with obstructive sleep apnea.

He added that the patient died early morning due to cardiopulmonary arrest.

With these two fatalities, the death toll due to the novel coronavirus has risen in occupied Kashmir to 79 comprising 69 in the Valley, nine in Jammu divisions and one in Ladakh region.

Pertinently, the occupied territory, till Friday night, reported 6,424 Covid-19 cases out of which 4,374 are in theValley, 1,306 in Jammu division and 744 in Ladakh region.