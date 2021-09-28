UrduPoint.com

Two More Covid Patients Die, 55 Test Positive In Hyderabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 hours ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 12:34 AM

Two more Covid patients die, 55 test positive in Hyderabad

Two more patients have died of coronavirus during the last 24 hours, taking the number of total deaths to 576 in the district since the outbreak of the pandemic

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :Two more patients have died of coronavirus during the last 24 hours, taking the number of total deaths to 576 in the district since the outbreak of the pandemic.

According to a daily situation report, as many as 55 people were tested positive for coronavirus on Monday with a 7% positivity rate while the number of total active cases had reached 1454 in Hyderabad.

As many as 744 tests were performed during the last 24 hours, of which 55 cases were reported as positive with a 7% positivity rate, the daily situation report stated.

As per official figures received by APP, inoculation process was in progress at vaccination centres where 563906 people had received first jab while 273647 received second dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the district.

During the last 24 hours, 2334 people received their first jab while 2793 people were given a second dose of the vaccine, the report said.

Related Topics

Died Hyderabad Progress Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..

52 seconds ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 28th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 28th September 2021

1 hour ago
 Sharjah generated 5.4 billion kilowatt-hours in H1 ..

Sharjah generated 5.4 billion kilowatt-hours in H1: SEWA

7 hours ago
 World Tourism Day 2021: Inclusive Growth at the ce ..

World Tourism Day 2021: Inclusive Growth at the centre of tourismâ€™s restart

9 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi honours winners of 8th ..

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi honours winners of 8th edition of Sharjah Government ..

9 hours ago
 Dubai government employees will be granted 6-day p ..

Dubai government employees will be granted 6-day paid leave to enable them and t ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.