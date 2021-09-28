Two more Covid patients die, 55 test positive in Hyderabad

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :Two more patients have died of coronavirus during the last 24 hours, taking the number of total deaths to 576 in the district since the outbreak of the pandemic.

According to a daily situation report, as many as 55 people were tested positive for coronavirus on Monday with a 7% positivity rate while the number of total active cases had reached 1454 in Hyderabad.

As many as 744 tests were performed during the last 24 hours, of which 55 cases were reported as positive with a 7% positivity rate, the daily situation report stated.

As per official figures received by APP, inoculation process was in progress at vaccination centres where 563906 people had received first jab while 273647 received second dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the district.

During the last 24 hours, 2334 people received their first jab while 2793 people were given a second dose of the vaccine, the report said.