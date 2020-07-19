Two more deaths due to Covid-19 reported in IOK

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :Two more deaths due to Covid-19 were reported on Sunday, taking the overall fatality count related to the disease toll to 239 in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK), Kashmir Media Service reported.

One of the victims was an 84-year-old man from the Kashmir Valley's Baramulla district and other a 50-year-old woman from Rajouri district in Jammu division.

Out of the 239 Covid-19 related deaths in occupied Kashmir, 219 are from the Kashmir Valley, 19 from Jammu division and one from Ladakh region.