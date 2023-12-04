Open Menu

Two More Dengue Cases Reported In RWP

Sumaira FH Published December 04, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Two more dengue cases reported in RWP

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) Two more dengue cases were reported in Rawalpindi during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 2,697. District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood, Monday said that both cases had arrived from the Municipal Corporation area.

He said 14 patients were admitted to the city's allied hospitals of which six were confirmed cases while 2,689 were discharged after treatment.

The health officer added that two patients were in critical condition.

Dr Sajjad informed that during indoor surveillance, in the last week, the teams checked 2,553 houses and found larvae in 17 homes. Similarly, he added that while checking 1,721 places, the teams found larvae at one site during outdoor surveillance.

Related Topics

Dengue Rawalpindi SITE From

Recent Stories

Imran Khan is once again busy making statements to ..

Imran Khan is once again busy making statements to make the country suffer diplo ..

4 minutes ago
 The Dubai Customs Consultative Council Commends Ec ..

The Dubai Customs Consultative Council Commends Economic Performance in 2023

38 minutes ago
 Imran Khan says he will choose jail or even death ..

Imran Khan says he will choose jail or even death over making any deal

2 hours ago
 Cipher Case: Special Court to frame charges agains ..

Cipher Case: Special Court to frame charges against Imran Khan, Qureshi on Dec 1 ..

3 hours ago
 Israel launches ground operation to refugee-crowde ..

Israel launches ground operation to refugee-crowded south of Gaza

5 hours ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister meets the Prime Minister ..

Caretaker Prime Minister meets the Prime Minister of Syria

5 hours ago
Caretaker Prime Minister meets President of Maldiv ..

Caretaker Prime Minister meets President of Maldives on the sidelines of COP28 i ..

5 hours ago
 Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar participates in ..

Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar participates in the Global Stock Take High Le ..

5 hours ago
 Pakistani American Physicians valuable asset for b ..

Pakistani American Physicians valuable asset for both countries: Masood Khan

6 hours ago
 Maualana Fazl to become next president of Pakistan ..

Maualana Fazl to become next president of Pakistan, says JUI-F

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 December 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2023

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan