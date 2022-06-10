UrduPoint.com

Two More Diagnosed With Deadly Coronavirus In RWP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 10, 2022 | 08:06 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :Two more people were diagnosed with fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the district's tally of confirmed cases to 46,651.

As per the new data released by the District Health Authority here Friday, the total infected cases included 43,144 from Rawalpindi and 3,507 from other districts.

Among the new cases, one of each case was reported from the Rawalpindi Cantonment and Rawal Town area.

The report informed that 27 were quarantined in home isolation.

The report further said that 6,884,868 people, including 44,791 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021.

District Health Authority updated that during the last 24 hours, 872 samples were collected, out of which 870 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.23 per cent.

