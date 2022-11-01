UrduPoint.com

Two More Diagnosed With Deadly Coronavirus In RWP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 01, 2022 | 02:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :Two more people were diagnosed with fatal Coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the district's tally of confirmed cases to 47,695.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Tuesday, the infected cases included 44,066 from Rawalpindi and 3,629 from other districts. Among the new cases, one of each case had arrived from Potohar town and the Gujjar Khan area.

"Presently, 12 confirmed patients are quarantined at homes while no one at health facility," the report added.

The report further said that 7,006,011 people, including 44,790 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021.

District Health Authority updated that during the last 24 hours,1,012 samples were collected, out of which 1,010 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.2 percent.

