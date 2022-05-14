UrduPoint.com

Two More Diagnosed With Fatal Coronavirus In RWP

Faizan Hashmi Published May 14, 2022 | 08:11 PM

Two more diagnosed with fatal coronavirus in RWP

Two more people were diagnosed with fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the district's tally of confirmed cases to 46,569

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) :Two more people were diagnosed with fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the district's tally of confirmed cases to 46,569.

As per the new data released by the District Health Authority here Saturday, the total infected cases included 43,063 from Rawalpindi and 3,506 from other districts.

Among the new cases, one of each case was reported from the Taxila and Rawal town area.

In addition, the report informed that 12 were quarantined in home isolation.

The report further said that 6,869,909 people, including 44,776 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021.

District Health Authority updated that during the last 24 hours, 662 samples were collected, out of which 660 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.30 per cent.

Related Topics

Rawalpindi Taxila March From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Federal Ombudsman warns delinquent officials of sh ..

Federal Ombudsman warns delinquent officials of show cause notices

2 minutes ago
 Song 'Manzil' promoting COVID-19 vaccinations rele ..

Song 'Manzil' promoting COVID-19 vaccinations released

2 minutes ago
 Man gunned down in Manguchar

Man gunned down in Manguchar

2 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court fixes NAB appeals for hearing ..

Islamabad High Court fixes NAB appeals for hearing against Zardari's acquittal

2 minutes ago
 Sindh Police official wins boxing title in Thailan ..

Sindh Police official wins boxing title in Thailand

21 minutes ago
 103 power pilferage cases detected in a day in Sou ..

103 power pilferage cases detected in a day in South Punjab

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.