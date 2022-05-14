Two more diagnosed with fatal coronavirus in RWP

Two more people were diagnosed with fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the district's tally of confirmed cases to 46,569

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) :Two more people were diagnosed with fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the district's tally of confirmed cases to 46,569.

As per the new data released by the District Health Authority here Saturday, the total infected cases included 43,063 from Rawalpindi and 3,506 from other districts.

Among the new cases, one of each case was reported from the Taxila and Rawal town area.

In addition, the report informed that 12 were quarantined in home isolation.

The report further said that 6,869,909 people, including 44,776 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021.

District Health Authority updated that during the last 24 hours, 662 samples were collected, out of which 660 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.30 per cent.