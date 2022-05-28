UrduPoint.com

Two More Diagnosed With Fatal Coronavirus In RWP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 28, 2022 | 08:41 PM

Two more diagnosed with fatal coronavirus in RWP

Two more people were diagnosed with fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the district's tally of confirmed cases to 46,613

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :Two more people were diagnosed with fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the district's tally of confirmed cases to 46,613.

As per the new data released by the District Health Authority here Saturday, the total infected cases included 43,106 from Rawalpindi and 3,507 from other districts.

Among the new cases, one of each case was reported from the Rawalpindi Cantonment and District Jhelum area.

In addition, the report informed that 35 were quarantined in home isolation while one was admitted to the Holy Family Hospital.

The report further said that 6,877,660 people, including 44,790 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021.

District Health Authority updated that during the last 24 hours, 1,056 samples were collected, out of which 1,054 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.2 per cent.

