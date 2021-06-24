UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two More Die From Coronavirus In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 35 seconds ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 05:10 PM

Two more die from coronavirus in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :Two more patients died from the COVID-19 while five people tested positive during the last 24 hours in Faisalabad.

A spokesperson for the health department said on Thursday that 981 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs.

He said total active cases in Faisalabad were recorded 212 while 20,305 patients had so far been recovered.

He said 339 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at GovernmentGeneral Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for the COVID-19 patients. At present, 52 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 17 at DHQ Hospital and four were admitted to General Hospital.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Died From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ERC launches phase two of refugee vaccination prog ..

26 minutes ago

Mehwish Hayat enjoys weather in Skardu

34 minutes ago

Challenges, indifference towards agriculture secto ..

45 minutes ago

Germany, France seek EU backing on Putin summit bi ..

2 minutes ago

5 dead, 1,.051 injured in road accidents across Pu ..

2 minutes ago

China's goods, services trade surplus tops 170.1 b ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.