Two more die from coronavirus in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :Two more patients died from the COVID-19 while five people tested positive during the last 24 hours in Faisalabad.

A spokesperson for the health department said on Thursday that 981 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs.

He said total active cases in Faisalabad were recorded 212 while 20,305 patients had so far been recovered.

He said 339 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at GovernmentGeneral Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for the COVID-19 patients. At present, 52 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 17 at DHQ Hospital and four were admitted to General Hospital.