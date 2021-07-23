Two more die of coronavirus

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) -:Another two persons died of COVID-19 during the last three days in Faisalabad from amongst the 211 total active cases, while 20,525 patients so far recovered from the disease.

A spokesperson of the health department said on Friday that 158 coronavirus tests were conducted during last 24 hours, out of which 5 tested positive.

He said that 339 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

He said currently, 32 patients were under treatment at Allied Hospital and 15 at DHQ Hospital, adding that 105 confirmed patients were in quarantine in their homes in the district.