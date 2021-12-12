UrduPoint.com

Two More Die Of Coronavirus, 140 New Cases Reported In Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :As many as two more patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 7,638 and 140 new cases emerged when 9,814 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement on Sunday.

He added that two more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 7,638 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Syed Murad Ali Shah Shah said 9,814 samples were tested which detected 140 cases that constituted 1.4 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 6,886,725 tests have been conducted against which 476,920 cases were diagnosed, of them 97.6 percent or 465,681 patients have recovered, including 47 overnight.

The CM said currently 3,601 patients were under treatment; of them 3,451 were in home isolation, 22 at isolation centers and 128 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 125 patients was stated to be critical, including 8 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 144 new cases 24 have been detected from Karachi. 18 from Hyderabad, Sujawal 17, Karachi East 16, Thatto 12, Larkano 9, Nawabshah 8, Sukkur 6, Karachi South, Badin, Noushehro Feroz, Shikarpur and Jamshoro 5 each, Mirpurkhas, Tando Mohammad Khan and Tharparkar 4 each, Umarkot, Tando Allahyar, Dadu, Ghotki and Karachi Central 3 each and Jacobabad 2 new covid cases reported. 25,864,619 vaccinations have been administered upto December 12th.

