Two more die of Coronavirus in district Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :Two Coronavirus patients died on Tuesday at Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) Abbottabad during the last 24 hours while 16 patients were in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in critical condition.

According to the spokesperson, at present 83 Coronavirus patients are under treatment in the hospital where 67 patients were admitted to the Coronavirus ward while 16 patients were on the CPEP machine.

According to the health department Abbottabad, total number of confirmed Coronavirus positive cases were 4823, the number of recovered patients reached 4291, active cases were 340 who were admitted to the various hospital of district Abbottabad for treatment while 194 COVID-19 victims have been expired.

In the district, Abbottabad's total number of 65416 Coronavirus tests were conducted where 58919 were negative, 4823 positive, 972 inconclusive while 702 awaited.

District health office Abbottabad also conducted COVID-19 sampling from educational institutions where 271 various institutions were screened, the total number of tests conducted was 17292, the number of positive cases from educational institutions was 730, the number of teachers screened for COVID-19 was 4244, the number of students screened 13017.

District administration and health department have imposed smart lockdown at 593 places including 402 rural/urban/residential areas, 10 hotels and restaurants, 155 educational institutions and 26 offices and commercial buildings.

In the wake of the third wave of Coronavirus, District administration Abbottabad and the police department have chalked out comprehensive strategies to cope with the outbreak and enforce SOPs. Thorough checking of public places, markets shops and others have been started where police and administrative officers inspect the implementation of COVID-19 SOPs by the individuals.