UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two More Die Of Coronavirus In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 24 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 06:55 PM

Two more die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

Another two patients died of COVID-19 while three others tested positive during the last 24 hours in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :Another two patients died of COVID-19 while three others tested positive during the last 24 hours in Faisalabad.

A spokesperson for the Health Department said on Monday that 1,655 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were reduced to 168 while 20,411 patients had so far recovered from the disease.

He said that 339 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 35 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 16 at DHQ Hospital. He said that 102 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Died From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russia's Energy Giant Lukoil to Buy 50% Stake in M ..

11 seconds ago

Supreme Court seeks progress report over reference ..

13 seconds ago

Young girl shot dead in Faisalabad

14 seconds ago

UAE FNC General Secretariat, Bahraini Shura Counci ..

19 minutes ago

Six held with contraband

24 minutes ago

50 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.