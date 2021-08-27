UrduPoint.com

Two More Die Of Coronavirus In Faisalabad

Another two patients died of COVID-19 while 88 people tested positive during the last 24 hours in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :Another two patients died of COVID-19 while 88 people tested positive during the last 24 hours in Faisalabad.

A spokesperson for the Health department said on Friday that 391 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad reached 1,189 while 21,563 patients had so far recovered from the disease.

He said that 339 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients. At present, 209 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 53 at DHQ Hospital and 2 at General Hospital. He further said that 548 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

