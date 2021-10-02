UrduPoint.com

Two More Die Of Coronavirus In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 02nd October 2021 | 05:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :Another two patients died of COVID-19 while 24 more people tested positive during the last 24 hours in Faisalabad.

A spokesperson for the Health Department said on Saturday that 1,016 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during this period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 729 while 24,612 patients had so far recovered from the disease. He said that 339 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 145 patients are under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 73 at DHQ Hospital and 35 at General Hospital. He said that 460 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

