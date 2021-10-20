UrduPoint.com

Two More Die Of Coronavirus In Faisalabad

Wed 20th October 2021 | 03:20 PM

Two more die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :Another two patients died of COVID-19 while 8 new cases were reported in the district during the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson for the health department said on Wednesday that 1,097 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the same period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were recorded 248 while recoveries 25,369. He said that 339beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Govt General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 69 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 22 at DHQ Hospital and 8 at General Hospital. He further said that 152 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

