Two more die of coronavirus in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2022 ) :Coronavirus claimed two lives during the last 24 hours, while 305 new cases were reported in Punjab.

According to the data, shared by a spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 502,666, while the total number of deaths had been recorded 13,5179 so far.

The P&SHD confirmed that 106 coronavirus cases were reported in Lahore, six in Bahawalpur, one each in Chiniot, Dera Ghazi Khan, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Kasur, Muzaffargarh, Nankana Sahib, Okara, and Sargodha, 14 in Faisalabad, two in Lodharan, four each in Multan and Sahiwal, 16 in Rawalpindi, seven in Rahim Yar Khan, and six in Vehari during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab Health Department has conducted 10,213,719 tests for COVID-19 so far, while 483,868 confirmed cases have recovered altogether in the province.

People should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the Health Department urged citizens.