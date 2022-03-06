UrduPoint.com

Two More Die Of Coronavirus In Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 06, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Two more die of coronavirus in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2022 ) :Coronavirus claimed two lives during the last 24 hours, while 305 new cases were reported in Punjab.

According to the data, shared by a spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 502,666, while the total number of deaths had been recorded 13,5179 so far.

The P&SHD confirmed that 106 coronavirus cases were reported in Lahore, six in Bahawalpur, one each in Chiniot, Dera Ghazi Khan, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Kasur, Muzaffargarh, Nankana Sahib, Okara, and Sargodha, 14 in Faisalabad, two in Lodharan, four each in Multan and Sahiwal, 16 in Rawalpindi, seven in Rahim Yar Khan, and six in Vehari during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab Health Department has conducted 10,213,719 tests for COVID-19 so far, while 483,868 confirmed cases have recovered altogether in the province.

People should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the Health Department urged citizens.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Punjab Gujrat Sahiwal Chiniot Rahim Yar Khan Kasur Okara Sargodha Dera Ghazi Khan Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Muzaffargarh Nankana Sahib Vehari From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 March 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th March 2022

8 hours ago
 PTI is not only political party but a movement fo ..

PTI is not only political party but a movement for change: Ali M Khan

17 hours ago
 Israel president to visit Turkey next week as ties ..

Israel president to visit Turkey next week as ties thaw

17 hours ago
 CDA chair assures to prepare PC-I on IWMB guidelin ..

CDA chair assures to prepare PC-I on IWMB guidelines to revive Zoo

17 hours ago
 'Huqooq-e-Sindh March' long-awaited movement for p ..

'Huqooq-e-Sindh March' long-awaited movement for public rights: Chaudhry Fawad H ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>