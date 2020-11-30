Two more die of COVID-19, 55 more cases reported in Hyderabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :Two more patient of COVID-19 died here on Monday, taking the death tally in Hyderabad district to 125 while 55 more cases have been reported positive.

According to health authorities, after changing weather conditions and non observance of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), the number of coronavirus patients had increased in Hyderabad and other adjoining districts.

Noor Muhammad s/o Muhammad Urs, 70, resident of Tando Mohammad Khan and Shehzad, 20, resident of Hala breathed their last at LU hospital on Monday while 55 new cases were also reported as positive in the district.

In the wake of COVID-19 emergency, the district administration has taken number of measures to interrupt transmission of virus and hotspots were identified and smart lockdown was imposed in 17 areas of Hyderabad, Qasimabad and Latifabad for 15 days where business and commercial activities had been banned.

The district administration also urged the people to adopt standard operating procedures (SOPs) as preventive measures were the only way to curb the contagion.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, the local administration has launched an awareness campaign in all four talukas for adopting preventive measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 while action against SOP violation was also underway.