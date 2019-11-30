Two more die of Dengue Fever induced complications

(@imziishan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2019 ) :Two more deaths caused due to dengue fever shock syndrome in Karachi Saturday brought the total number of associated loss to 42 during the current year.

A senior official of Sindh Dengue Control Program confirming the cases of latest mortality said a 48 year lady resident of North Nazimabad and a three month boy from Gulshan e Malir were reported death by private facilities, they were carried to for medical support.

According to available details the boy was admitted with septic shock with dysfunctioning of multi organ while the lady was reported to be admitted (principal diagnosis) with diffused large B cell lymphoma and febrile neutropenia.

She was already on chemotherapy while hypertension was also one of the major health condition turning her all the more vulnerable to infection and its complications.

The official talking to APP reiterated that dengue fever itself was not life threatening and is largely self limiting,however, delay in diagnosis and required interventions that again were simple and cost effective, lead to possible death.

"It is basically also dependent on the immunity system of the patient and preventive measures coupled with proper and timely management of the disease itself (preventing relevant complications) that lead to survival of the patient," he elaborated.

The number of dengue fever cases reported in Karachi during past 24 hours were said to be 101 while 5750 during the current month (November) as against 15,304 in the prevalent year.