UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two More Die Of Dengue Fever Induced Complications

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Sat 30th November 2019 | 03:08 PM

Two more die of Dengue Fever induced complications

Two more deaths caused due to dengue fever shock syndrome in Karachi Saturday brought the total number of associated loss to 42 during the current year

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2019 ) :Two more deaths caused due to dengue fever shock syndrome in Karachi Saturday brought the total number of associated loss to 42 during the current year.

A senior official of Sindh Dengue Control Program confirming the cases of latest mortality said a 48 year lady resident of North Nazimabad and a three month boy from Gulshan e Malir were reported death by private facilities, they were carried to for medical support.

According to available details the boy was admitted with septic shock with dysfunctioning of multi organ while the lady was reported to be admitted (principal diagnosis) with diffused large B cell lymphoma and febrile neutropenia.

She was already on chemotherapy while hypertension was also one of the major health condition turning her all the more vulnerable to infection and its complications.

The official talking to APP reiterated that dengue fever itself was not life threatening and is largely self limiting,however, delay in diagnosis and required interventions that again were simple and cost effective, lead to possible death.

"It is basically also dependent on the immunity system of the patient and preventive measures coupled with proper and timely management of the disease itself (preventing relevant complications) that lead to survival of the patient," he elaborated.

The number of dengue fever cases reported in Karachi during past 24 hours were said to be 101 while 5750 during the current month (November) as against 15,304 in the prevalent year.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Dengue Immunity Lead Gulshan Malir North Nazimabad November All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Governor Balochistan distributes laptops among gir ..

3 minutes ago

Social media in uproar over Mira Sethi wedding pho ..

3 minutes ago

Brazil's president accuses Leonardo DiCaprio of fi ..

3 minutes ago

German Minister of State Goes to Russia to Promote ..

3 minutes ago

NIC condition damaging trade and industry

11 minutes ago

Four including father sons gunned down in Gujranwa ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.