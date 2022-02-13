UrduPoint.com

Two More Died, 69 New Corona Infections In RWP

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :As many as 69 more people were tested positive for fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 45,737 in the Rawalpindi district, while two persons lost their battle of life against the deadly disease.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Sunday, among the new patients,17 belonged to the Rawalpindi Cantonment,15 from Potohar town,12 from Rawal town, eight from Gujjar Khan, seven from Kallar Syedan, four from Taxila and Kahutta while one of each case has arrived from Kotli Sattian and Gujrat.

"Presently,101 patients are admitted to eight health facilities, including 49 in the Institute of Urology,36 in the Fauji Foundation Hospital, four in the Benazir Bhutto and Holy Family Hospital, three in the Bilal Hospital, two in the Hearts International Hospital and Attock Hospital each and one in the District Headquarters Hospital.

" As many as 5,312,515 people, including 44,611 health workers, had so far been vaccinated against the fatal disease since the start of the vaccination drive on March 10, 2021, it informed.

The report updated that seven patients were on ventilators in critical condition, 29 stable and 55 were on double oxygen support.

District Health Authority added that 941 were quarantined, including 839 homes and 102 isolation centres. In addition, the report updated that during the last 24 hours,1,630 samples were collected, out of which 1,561 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 4.23 per cent.

