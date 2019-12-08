Two more died of dengue in Karachi

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th December, 2019) arachi, December 8 (Online) Two people have been died of dengue virus taking dengue related toll to 46 during the current year.A 32 year old woman resident of Gulshan Iqbal and 16 year young man of Usmanabad died of dengue fever in a private hospital in Karachi (Pakistan Point news / Online - 08th December, 2019) arachi.

According to a report of Dengue Prevention and Control Programme 15963 people have been affected by dengue during the current year in Sindh and 14837 in Karachi (Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th December, 2019) arachi.