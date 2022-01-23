UrduPoint.com

Two More Died,435 New Corona Infections In 24 Hours

Muhammad Irfan Published January 23, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Two more died,435 new Corona infections in 24 hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2022 ) :As many as 435 more were tested positive of fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 42,046 in the Rawalpindi district, while two lost their battle of life against the deadly disease.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Sunday, the total infected cases included 38,957 from Rawalpindi and 3089 from other districts. Among the new patients,115 belonged to the Rawalpindi Cantonment, 108 from Rawal town, 90 from Potohar town,57 from Taxila, 29 from Gujjar Khan,17 from Kahutta, ten from Kallar Syeda, seven from Murree and two from Kotli sattian.

"Presently,59 patients are admitted to five health facilities, including 19 in the Institute of Urology,15 in the Benazir Bhutto Hospital,14 in the Fauji Foundation Hospital, ten in the Holy Family Hospital and one in the Barmwt Hospital.

The report updated that three patients were on ventilators in critical condition, 21 stable and 35 on double oxygen support.

As many as 4,827,287 people, including 44,578 health workers, had so far been vaccinated against the fatal disease since the start of the vaccination drive from March 10," it informed.

District Health Authority added that 2112 were quarantined, including 2063 homes and 49 in the isolation centres.

In addition, the report updated that during the last 24 hours,2421 samples were collected, out of which 1986 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 17.98 per cent.

