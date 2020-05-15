Two more doctors, 3 nurses new victim of COVID-19 in Abbottabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Two more doctors and three nurses of Ayub Medical Complex (AMC) Abbottabad were the new victim of COVID-19

Dean Ayub Medical College Professor Dr. Omer Farooq has confirmed the new coronavirus cases in AMC and now the number of COVID-19 victim doctors has reached to 6.

In the district, 6 hospitals have COVID-19 cases with all facilities including DHQ Abbottabad with 15 beds, AMC 25 beds, Abbottabad Medical Complex 10 beds, Gilani Hospital 5 beds, Cat-D Hospital Lora 5 and Cat-D hospital Boi 5 beds.

As many as, 216 beds were also dedicated to Quarantine facility in district Abbottabad including 4 in Nathiagai, 5 Khairagali, 3 in Sherwan, AMC 24, DHQ Abbottabad 52, sports hostel Abbottabad 100, Shelter home social welfare office building Abbottabad 28 beds.