Two More Doctors Of Abbottabad Tested Positive For COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 05:30 PM

Two more doctors of Abbottabad tested positive for COVID-19

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Two more senior doctors of Abbottabad Thursday became the victim of COVID-19 and admitted to Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Ayub Medical Complex (AMC) Abbottabad.

Professor of Medicine Dr. Hassan Shahzad and his wife Ear Nose and Throat (ENT) specialist Professor Dr. Fareeda were tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday and admitted to the AMC.

Despite the lethal second wave of coronavirus, the doctors, nurses, technicians and other medical staff in the district are still working to protect people from the outbreak and also to provide routine services to the patients.

More than 10 doctors and other health professionals have lost their lives by COVID-19 during the course of time.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Mughees Sanaullah, in a video message to the masses, directed them to follow the coronavirus SOPs and must wear a facemask, use sanitizer and maintain social distancing.

He said that today the coronavirus positive ratio in Abbottabad was 13 percent which is still alarming, besides the government efforts people must follow the guidelines and SOPs to protect their selves.

According to the Health department updated figures for coronavirus, in district Abbottabad health department has conducted 27024 tests where 23207 were tested negative, total confirmed cases were 2720, active COVID-19 cases were 354 while 2262 patients have been recovered and 104 patients have lost their lives.

