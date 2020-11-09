UrduPoint.com
Two More Female Corona Patients Died At Nishtar Hospital

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 05:30 PM

Two more female corona patients died at Nishtar Hospital

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :Two more patients including an elderly, and and a middle aged woman fell prey to victims to of coronovirus at Nishtar Hopsital within last 24 hours bringing the tally to 192 since March this year.

Nishtar focal person for infectious diseases, Dr Irfan Arshad said that Anwari Khatoon (65) and Noureen (45) passed away at ICU of Nishtar hospital.

Anwari Khaloon hailed from Muzaffargarh while Noureen belonged to Multan, he informed.

