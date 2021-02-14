UrduPoint.com
Two More Files Nomination Papers, Candidates Reach To 26

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 14th February 2021 | 01:50 PM

Two more files nomination papers, candidates reach to 26

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :Two more candidates including Dost Mohammad Mehsud of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Shazia Tehmas of Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) submitted their nomination papers here on Sunday and numbers of candidates reached to 26 for Senate elections to be held on March 3.

The Spokesperson of KP Elections Commission Sohail Khan said that Dost Muhammad Mehsud of PTI submitted his nomination papers for General and Technocrat seats while Shazia Tehmas of PPP submitted her documents for women reserve seats.

It is worth mentioning here that 24 candidates submitted their nomination papers for Senate Elections on General, Technocrats, Women reserve seats and Minority reserve seats the other day.

13 candidates submitted their nomination papers on General Seats. Those who submitted their documents were including Malik Najibullah Khalil Independent, Nasrullah Khan Wazir Independent, Farhatullah Babar PPP, Hidayatullah Khan ANP, Attaur Rehman JUI, Muhammad Tariq Khattak JUI, Shibli Faraz PTI, Faisal Salimur Rehman PTI, Mohsin Aziz PTI, Aureng Zeb Khan PTI, Zeeshan Khanzada PTI, Dost Muhammad Mehsud PTI and Abbas Afridi PMLN.

Similarly, six candidates submitted their nomination papers for Technocrats were including Hamidul Haq PTI, Dost Muhammad Mehsud PTI, Nasrullah Wazir Independent, Farhatullah Babar PPP, Zubair Ali JUI and Rehan Alam Khan PMLN.

Five candidates including Naeema Kishwar JUI, Sania Nishter PTI, Farzana Javed PTI, Taslim Begam ANP, Farah Khan PMLN and Shazia Tehmas of PPP submitted their documents for Women seats while Rajeet Singh JUI and Gardeep Singh submitted their nomination papers for Minority seats.

