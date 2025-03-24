Open Menu

Two More Gas Connections Cut Off

Sumaira FH Published March 24, 2025 | 03:50 PM

Two more gas connections cut off

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) UFG Control Task Force

disconnected two more gas connections in various areas of the city.

According to official sources, a meter which was installed upside down

has been removed. One meter which was taken off by consumer was

recovered. The task force carried out door-to-door checking of 50 consumers.

