Two More Gas Connections Cut Off
Sumaira FH Published March 24, 2025 | 03:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) UFG Control Task Force
disconnected two more gas connections in various areas of the city.
According to official sources, a meter which was installed upside down
has been removed. One meter which was taken off by consumer was
recovered. The task force carried out door-to-door checking of 50 consumers.
