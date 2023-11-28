Open Menu

Two More Halls Sealed Over Violation Of Marriage Act

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 28, 2023 | 10:17 PM

Two more halls sealed over violation of marriage act

Administration officers of district government sealed two more marriage halls on charge of violation of one-dish and marriage act in Faisalabad during last 12 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) Administration officers of district government sealed two more marriage halls on charge of violation of one-dish and marriage act in Faisalabad during last 12 hours.

A spokesman of the local administration said here on Tuesday that the admin officers inspected various marriage halls and marquees and found violation of one-dish and marriage act in two halls.

Therefore, premises of these two halls were sealed and imposed a total fine of Rs.200,000 on their owners.

Earlier, the admin officers so far sealed 28 marriage halls and imposed a total fine of Rs.10 million besides arresting 17 accused from the spots during recent drive against violation of marriage act in Faisalabad, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Fine Marriage From Government Million

Recent Stories

Caretaker Chief Minister of Sindh Justice (R) Maqb ..

Caretaker Chief Minister of Sindh Justice (R) Maqbool Baqar orders forensic audi ..

8 minutes ago
 XPCC delegation, Shah discuss cultural ties

XPCC delegation, Shah discuss cultural ties

4 minutes ago
 Islamia college student commits suicide

Islamia college student commits suicide

4 minutes ago
 Special court decides for jail trial of PTI chairm ..

Special court decides for jail trial of PTI chairman in cipher case

4 minutes ago
 Seminar held on Cervical Cancer elimination

Seminar held on Cervical Cancer elimination

4 minutes ago
 LHC orders closure of commercial activities by 10 ..

LHC orders closure of commercial activities by 10 pm

4 minutes ago
DC for completing Abdullah Pur Flyover on war-foot ..

DC for completing Abdullah Pur Flyover on war-footing

3 minutes ago
 New Metro City project to be completed in one year ..

New Metro City project to be completed in one year: Ali Asad

3 minutes ago
 AIM donates injections for dialysis

AIM donates injections for dialysis

3 minutes ago
 Two boilers sealed over burning prohibited materia ..

Two boilers sealed over burning prohibited material

4 minutes ago
 IESCO issues power suspension programme

IESCO issues power suspension programme

36 minutes ago
 Youth festival from Nov 30

Youth festival from Nov 30

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan