Two more halls sealed over violation of marriage act

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) Administration officers of district government sealed two more marriage halls on charge of violation of one-dish and marriage act in Faisalabad during last 12 hours.

A spokesman of the local administration said here on Tuesday that the admin officers inspected various marriage halls and marquees and found violation of one-dish and marriage act in two halls.

Therefore, premises of these two halls were sealed and imposed a total fine of Rs.200,000 on their owners.

Earlier, the admin officers so far sealed 28 marriage halls and imposed a total fine of Rs.10 million besides arresting 17 accused from the spots during recent drive against violation of marriage act in Faisalabad, he added.