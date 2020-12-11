Two more hand washing units made operational at Allied Hospital

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :Two more hand-washing units were made operational under anti-corona measures at OPD ward of Allied Hospital Faisalabad on Friday.

The units have been installed by the Wasa in collaboration with the Unicef. Member National Assembly Raja Riaz Ahmed Khan inaugurated the hand-washing units while Deputy Managing Director WASA Adnan Nisar, Director Admin Shoaib Rashid, Medical Superintendent Allied Hospital Dr Khurram Altaf, Director Water WASA Saqib Raza and others were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, MNA Raja Riaz Ahmed said that second wave of corona virus had jolted the countries all over the world and number of patients infected with coronavirus in Pakistan was also increasing rapidly.

He said that WASA Faisalabad and UNICEF Pakistan jointly started project of hand-washing under anti corona measures and it was a commendable step. He said that more than 2000 patients visited Allied Hospital daily and hand-washing unit would help protect them from coronavirus.