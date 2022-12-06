Two more illegal housing colonies sealed

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed two more unapproved housing schemes here on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the FDA said that the enforcement team sealed Gulberg green in Chak No 222 andadditional locality in Chak No 242-RB Dasuha.

The offices of the housing colonies were sealed and illegal structures were demolished.