Two more Indians repatriated after release, IHC told

ISLAMABAD, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :The additional attorney general (AAG) on Thursday informed the Islamabad High Court (IHC) that two more Indian prisoners had been released and repatriated.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing on a petition filed by Indian High Commission seeking release of its citizens who were arrested in charges of terrorism and espionage.

During the course of proceeding, the AAG Tariq Khokhar submitted the report on behalf of federation which stated that two more Indian prisoners had been released after completion of their imprisonment sentence.

He, however, said there was a need for further action against one Indian citizen under official secret act.

The five prisoners had already been released previously, he said.

The court sought arguments from two sides on next hearing regarding detaining of one Indian prisoner.

The bench also attached the matter of one prisoner with case of Kulbhoshan Yadhev. The case was adjourned till November 9.