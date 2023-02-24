Two more industrial units start operation in Mohmand Economic Zone

Two more industrial units set up in the newly constructed Mohmand Economic Zone of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have become operational, raising the total number of functioning factories to 13

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :Two more industrial units set up in the newly constructed Mohmand Economic Zone of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have become operational, raising the total number of functioning factories to 13.

"In the recent few weeks, two units have been inaugurated including one of cooking oil production factory and marble industry," this was stated by CEO, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KPEZDMC), Javed Khattak.

Talking to APP here on Friday, Javed Khattak said Mohmand Economic Zone has shown very positive feedback by attracting industrialists and within a short period of a couple of years, 13 industrial units have become operational creating thousands of jobs.

The Mohmand Economic Zone is spread over an area of 350 acres and is surrounded by a bomb-proof boundary wall constructed at a cost of Rs 700 million, Javed added.

For the facilitation of industrialists, KPEZDMC has constructed a carpeted access road of 4.5 kilometres starting from Michni check post to the zone premises. Similarly, a vintage point is also established for visitors for better viewing of the economic zone.

Javed said KPEZDMC has set up 14 Industrial Zones in the province, including merged district, for the acceleration of commercial activities through increasing production and creating hundreds of thousands of employment opportunities.

These industrial zones are providing facilities including uninterrupted power supply, efficient road network, water supply, job opportunities for locals, telecom and IT infrastructure, centralized commercial areas, and sewerage system.

Arrangements are made for ensuring provision of these facilities round the clock 24/7 without any disruption or break, added CEO KPEZMDC.

These new industrial zones are attracting attention of investors due to facilities offered by KP government and a number of production units have already been established and started functioning, Javed continued.

He also informed that around 298 industrial units are under construction in these new economic zones and soon will start production.

Javed said the government is fully focusing on providing a foolproof secure environment to industrialists who set up their businesses in these industrial zones and in this connection we have been directed to adopt the policy of `no-comprise on quality'.

"KPEZDMC is striving day and night to achieve its goal of beginning a new era of industrial revolution in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by bringing rapid industrialization and creating employment opportunities for people of the region," Javed remarked.