Two more industrial units start operation in Mohmand Economic Zone

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :The two more industrial units set up in newly constructed Mohmand Economic Zone of KP have been made operational, raising the total number of functioning factories to 13. In the recent few weeks, two units have been inaugurated including one of cooking oil production factory and the other marble industry, CEO, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KPEZDMC), Javed Khattak told APP here Sunday.

Javed Khattak said Mohmand Economic Zone has shown very positive feedback by attracting industrialists and within a short period of a couple of years, 13 industrial units have been made operational by creating thousands of jobs.

The Mohmand Economic Zone is spread over 350 acres of land and is surrounded by a bomb proof boundary wall constructed at a cost of Rs. 700 million, Javed added.

For the facilitation of industrialists, the KPEZDMC has constructed a carpeted access road of 4.5 kilometers starting from Michni check post to the Zone premises. Similarly, a vintage point is also established for visitors for better viewing of the economic zone, he told.

Javed said the KPEZDMC has set up 14 Industrial Zones in the province, including the merged districts to accelerate commercial activities through increasing production and creating hundreds of thousands of employment opportunities.

These industrial zones are providing facilities including uninterrupted power supply, efficient road network, water supply, job opportunities for locals, telecom and IT infrastructure, centralized commercial areas, sewerage system. Arrangements have been made to ensure provision of these facilities round the clock 24/7 without any disruption or break, the CEO KPEZMDC added.

These new industrial zones are attracting investors due to facilities offered by the KP Government and a number of production units have been already established and started functioning, Javed continued and informed that around 298 industrial units were under construction in these new economic zones which would soon start production.

Javed said that the government was fully focusing on providing fool proof and secured environment to industrialists who set up their businesses in these industrial zones and in this connection, we had adopted the policy of `no-comprise on quality'.

"The KPEZDMC is striving day and night to achieve its goal of making a new era of industrial revolution in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by bringing rapid industrialization and to create employment opportunities for the people of the region," he remarked.