Two More Industries, Access Road Inaugurated At Mohmand Economic Zone

Faizan Hashmi Published January 05, 2023 | 07:12 PM

Two more industries, access road inaugurated at Mohmand Economic Zone

Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Industries Abdul Karim on Thursday inaugurated 4.5 km access road, 5km zone internal roads, Falak Niaz Marble and Dada Minerals Pvt Ltd at Mohmand Economic Zone (MEZ) here on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Industries Abdul Karim on Thursday inaugurated 4.5 km access road, 5km zone internal roads, Falak Niaz Marble and Dada Minerals Pvt Ltd at Mohmand Economic Zone (MEZ) here on Thursday.

"This is an investment of rupees 95 million and will generate 300 direct and indirect employment opportunities," he said after inaugurating the roads and industrial units.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KPEZDMC) Chief Zone Management, Fakher-i-Alam Sahibzada and Chief Project Planning and Development, Imtiaz Ahmad were also present on the occasion.

During the briefing, it was informed that MEZ is spread over 350 acres of land with leasable area of approximately 237 acres. The merger of erstwhile FATA into KP has allowed KPEZDMC to functionalize this Zone.

Speaking on the occasion the CM's aide said that MEZ would be well-equipped with industrial processing and production units and offered many investment and employment opportunities.

He said that the zone was bordered by Charsadda, Bajaur and Khyber districts besides Afghanistan, which were naturally rich in Marble and other minerals including, dimensional stones, granite, coal, manganese Ore, and limestone.

Abdul Karim said that trading activity was reasonably dominant and around 40-50 truckloads per day cross the border to Afghanistan using two crossings; Yaqubi Kandao and Lwar Ghakhai.

The major goods moving from Pakistan to Afghanistan includes timber, poultry, fertilizers and pesticides, etc. and the ones moving into Pakistan includes electronic goods, fruit, dry fruits, vehicles, vehicle parts, etc. With proximity to Peshawar, this Zone would invigorate industrial activities and uplift the socio-economic condition of district Mohmand, creating employment opportunities for the locals, and kindling hope of revival.

