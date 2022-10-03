UrduPoint.com

Two More Infected With Coronavirus In RWP

Umer Jamshaid Published October 03, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Two more infected with coronavirus in RWP

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :Two more people were diagnosed with fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the district's tally of confirmed cases to 47,657.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Monday, the infected cases included 44,034 from Rawalpindi and 3,623 from other districts.

The report added that the new cases had arrived from the Rawalpindi Cantonment and Rawal town area each, while presently, 12 confirmed patients were quarantined at homes, and no one was admitted to any district's health facility.

The report further updated that 7,006,011 people, including 44,790 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021.

District Health Authority added that during the last 24 hours, 500 samples were collected, out of which 498 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.4 per cent.

Related Topics

Rawalpindi March From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dawid Malam thanks Pakistan for hosting T20I serie ..

Dawid Malam thanks Pakistan for hosting T20I series

4 minutes ago
 Lashari called me "Noori Nuts", says Hamza Ali Abb ..

Lashari called me "Noori Nuts", says Hamza Ali Abbasi

34 minutes ago
 Rupee continues to gain value against US dollar

Rupee continues to gain value against US dollar

1 hour ago
 IHC decides to discharge contempt notice against I ..

IHC decides to discharge contempt notice against Imran Khan

2 hours ago
 vivo Becomes the Official Sponsor and the Official ..

Vivo Becomes the Official Sponsor and the Official Smartphone of the FIFA World ..

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan challenges coalition govt to arrest him

Imran Khan challenges coalition govt to arrest him

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.