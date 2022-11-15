Two more infected with fatal coronavirus in RWP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :Two more people were diagnosed with fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the district's tally of confirmed cases to 47,713.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here on Tuesday, the infected cases included 44,083 from Rawalpindi and 3,630 from other districts. The report added that the new cases had surfaced in Taxila and Rawal town area each, while presently 11 confirmed patients were quarantined at homes, and no one was admitted to any district's health facility.

The report further updated that 7,006,011 people, including 44,790 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021. District Health Authority added that during the last 24 hours,1,012 samples were collected, out of which 1,010 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.2 per cent.