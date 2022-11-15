UrduPoint.com

Two More Infected With Fatal Coronavirus In RWP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 15, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Two more infected with fatal coronavirus in RWP

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :Two more people were diagnosed with fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the district's tally of confirmed cases to 47,713.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here on Tuesday, the infected cases included 44,083 from Rawalpindi and 3,630 from other districts. The report added that the new cases had surfaced in Taxila and Rawal town area each, while presently 11 confirmed patients were quarantined at homes, and no one was admitted to any district's health facility.

The report further updated that 7,006,011 people, including 44,790 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021. District Health Authority added that during the last 24 hours,1,012 samples were collected, out of which 1,010 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.2 per cent.

Related Topics

Rawalpindi Taxila March From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Kasim, Sulaiman depart for London after visiting I ..

Kasim, Sulaiman depart for London after visiting Imran Khan

44 minutes ago
 Attack on Imran Khan: JIT fails to start investiga ..

Attack on Imran Khan: JIT fails to start investigation

58 minutes ago
 OIC Assistant Secretary General for Humanitarian A ..

OIC Assistant Secretary General for Humanitarian Affairs and OIC SG’s Special ..

1 hour ago
 Saba Qamar’s brother passes away

Saba Qamar’s brother passes away

2 hours ago
 Shoaib Malik extends birthday wishes to Sania Mirz ..

Shoaib Malik extends birthday wishes to Sania Mirza amid divorce rumors

2 hours ago
 PM forms high-level committee to assess complaints ..

PM forms high-level committee to assess complaints, merit of “Joyland”

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.