Two More Infected With Fatal Coronavirus In RWP

Muhammad Irfan Published November 23, 2022 | 02:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :Two more people were diagnosed with fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the district's tally of confirmed cases to 47,721.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Wednesday, the infected cases included 44,091 from Rawalpindi and 3,630 from other districts.

The report added that the new cases had arrived from the Taxila and Potohar town area each, while presently, 12 confirmed patients were quarantined at homes, and no one was admitted to any district's health facility.

The report further updated that 7,006,011 people, including 44,790 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021.

District Health Authority added that during the last 24 hours,1,009 samples were collected, out of which 1,008 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.2 per cent.

