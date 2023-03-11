UrduPoint.com

Two More Infected With Fatal Coronavirus In RWP

Umer Jamshaid Published March 11, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Two more infected with fatal Coronavirus in RWP

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) :Two more people were diagnosed with fatal Coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the district's tally of confirmed cases to 47,776. As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Saturday, the infected cases included 44,129 from Rawalpindi and 3,647 from other districts.

Among the new cases, one of each case had arrived from Taxila and the Rawalpindi Cantonment area. "Presently, eight confirmed patients are quarantined at homes while no one at any district hospital", the report added.

The report further said that 7,006,011 people, including 44,790 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal Coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021.

In addition, District Health Authority updated that during the last 24 hours,339 samples were collected, out of which 337 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.60 per cent.

