UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two More Kashmir Youth Martyred By Indian Troops In IIOJK

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 10:10 AM

Two more Kashmir youth martyred by Indian troops in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) martyred two more youth in Chek Sidiq Khan area of South Kashmir's Shopian district.

According to Kashmir Media Service, a joint team of Indian army, police and paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force had launched a cordon and search operation in the area. The authorities also suspended internet service in the area.

The martyred youths were identified as Ishfaq Dar alias Abu Akram and Majid Iqbal, Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh said.

Related Topics

India Internet Army Police Jammu Media

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

48 minutes ago

Emirati-Jordanian Relief Team monitors distributio ..

10 hours ago

ADCB net profit rises 76% to AED 2.524 bn in H1’ ..

10 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Sultan of Oman exchange Eid al- ..

11 hours ago

UAE participates in &#039;Central and South Asia C ..

13 hours ago

UAE Pro League approves calendar for first half of ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.