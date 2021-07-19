Two more Kashmir youth martyred by Indian troops in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) martyred two more youth in Chek Sidiq Khan area of South Kashmir's Shopian district.

According to Kashmir Media Service, a joint team of Indian army, police and paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force had launched a cordon and search operation in the area. The authorities also suspended internet service in the area.

The martyred youths were identified as Ishfaq Dar alias Abu Akram and Majid Iqbal, Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh said.