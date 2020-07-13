Two more Kashmiri youth martyred by Indian troops in IOK

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred two more Kashmiri youth in Islamabad district, today, taking the toll to five in the past twenty-four hours in the Indian occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service the youth were killed by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation in Srigufwara area of the district. Earlier, a woman was also injured in firing by troops in the same area.

The operation continued in the area till last reports came in.

On Sunday, Indian troops during a cordon and search operation martyred three Kashmiri youth in Reban area of the Sopore. The authorities buried the bodies in own unknown graveyard in Sheeri area of Baramulla districtMeanwhile, Indian troops arrested over a dozen youth including Jamaat-e-Islami leaders and activists in Islamabad, Bandipore, Srinagar, Budgam, Pulwama and several other areas of the territory.