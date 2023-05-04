UrduPoint.com

Two More Kashmiri Youth Martyred In IIOJK

Muhammad Irfan Published May 04, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Two more Kashmiri youth martyred in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, May 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism, today, martyred two more Kashmiri youth in a fake encounter in Baramulla district, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The troops martyred the youth Shakir Majid Najar and Hanan Ahmad Seh in the garb of a cordon and search operation in the Kreeri area of the district. The operation continued till reports last came in, KMS reported.

The locals talking to media men said that the youth belonging to the Shopian district were killed in a fake encounter by the troops.

Senior Indian police officer Vijay Kumar dubbed the martyred youth as militants to justify their killing.

These fresh killings raised the number of youth martyred in the occupied territory to four since, yesterday. Indian troops martyred two youth during a similar operation in the Machil area of Kupwara district, yesterday.

