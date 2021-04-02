UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two More KP Health Workers Die Of Coronavirus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 01:30 PM

Two more KP health workers die of coronavirus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :The third wave of coronavirus took away lives of two more health workers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as Class-4 employee of Ayub Teaching Hospital, Abbottabad and a Dispenser of THQ Takht Bhai succumbed to the virus infection, a report of Health Department said on Friday.

Anwar Kamal, an employee of Ayub Teaching Hospital Abbottabad who was infected with coronavirus died at the hospital the other day. He was laid to rest at Abbottabad.

A senior Dispenser of Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Takht Bhai named Khalid Khan who was under treatment at Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar also succumbed to the virus.

According to the Provincial Doctors' Association,81 people related to the health profession have so far died of coronavirus in the province.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Died Reading Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 129.2 million

19 minutes ago

Mother saves girl from kidnapping

16 minutes ago

Death Toll From Train Derailment in Taiwan Reaches ..

16 minutes ago

SC upholds ECP’s decision, orders to hold re-pol ..

28 minutes ago

Cambodian tourist attraction Angkor sees 98.8-pct ..

24 minutes ago

Chinese stocks close higher 2 april 2021

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.