Two More Labs Inaugurated For Transgender Students At School

Muhammad Irfan Published November 08, 2024 | 05:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Special Secretary school education South Punjab, Dr. Ubaidullah Khokhar, inaugurated two additional laboratory rooms at the Government Comprehensive High School in Multan specifically for transgender students.

The new facilities, built with support from FDO, Irtiqa and WHH, aim to ensure high-quality educational resources for transgender students in the region.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony on Friday, Dr. Ubaidullah Khokhar highlighted the significance of supporting marginalized groups, stating, “Transgender individuals represent a historically disadvantaged segment of our society. The administration is fully committed to providing essential educational facilities for the transgender.

" He extended his gratitude to FDO for completing the construction of these rooms within a short span of just three months.

The secretary further said that offering educational facilities to transgender students was a core priority of the School Education Department. The department was determined to provide learning opportunities to this community to ensure they can live dignified lives and contribute positively to society, he added.

Several distinguished figures attended the event including CEO FDO Ghulam Mustafa, Program Manager Parvez Iqbal, Project Manager Ali Ijaz, Coordination Officer Tauqir Talib and CEO Irtiqa, Mazhar Nawaz Siddiqui.

