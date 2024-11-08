Two More Labs Inaugurated For Transgender Students At School
Muhammad Irfan Published November 08, 2024 | 05:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Special Secretary school education South Punjab, Dr. Ubaidullah Khokhar, inaugurated two additional laboratory rooms at the Government Comprehensive High School in Multan specifically for transgender students.
The new facilities, built with support from FDO, Irtiqa and WHH, aim to ensure high-quality educational resources for transgender students in the region.
Addressing the inaugural ceremony on Friday, Dr. Ubaidullah Khokhar highlighted the significance of supporting marginalized groups, stating, “Transgender individuals represent a historically disadvantaged segment of our society. The administration is fully committed to providing essential educational facilities for the transgender.
" He extended his gratitude to FDO for completing the construction of these rooms within a short span of just three months.
The secretary further said that offering educational facilities to transgender students was a core priority of the School Education Department. The department was determined to provide learning opportunities to this community to ensure they can live dignified lives and contribute positively to society, he added.
Several distinguished figures attended the event including CEO FDO Ghulam Mustafa, Program Manager Parvez Iqbal, Project Manager Ali Ijaz, Coordination Officer Tauqir Talib and CEO Irtiqa, Mazhar Nawaz Siddiqui.
Recent Stories
UNESCO kicks-off consultations on media, information literacy strategy for Pakis ..
Good news for Pakistanis as passport delay issue resolved
SHC directs police to find MQM London worker Saqib Afirdi missing for last nine ..
Punjab govt to extend Green Lockdown to combat smog
India refuses to visit Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025
Malaika Arora’s Instagram post about breakup with Arjun Kapoor goes viral
Pakistan levels ODI series 1-1 with convincing 9-wicket victory over Australia
PM Shehbaz affirms govt’s commitment to achieve $25b in IT exports in next thr ..
Gold price increases by Rs2000 per tola in Pakistan
LHC orders to close all markets by 8pm to combat smog across Punjab
2nd ODI: Australia set 164-run target for Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 November 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dengue alert: 9022 dengue cases reported in twin cities2 minutes ago
-
KSA desires to fulfill market demand with skilled workers of Pakistan: Farooq2 minutes ago
-
Dr Soomro lauds PCP services for people with disabilities2 minutes ago
-
Kundi says Bushra, Gandapur running parallel govts in KP2 minutes ago
-
ATC grants bail to PTI founder in four May-9 riot cases2 minutes ago
-
Speakers pay tribute to national poet Iqbal at ceremony held at GPS No: 13 minutes ago
-
UNESCO kicks-off consultations on media, information literacy strategy for Pakistan4 minutes ago
-
Good news for Pakistanis as passport delay issue resolved11 minutes ago
-
Pirzada orders formation of committee to resolve FGEHA plot disputes12 minutes ago
-
CM felicitates Pakistan Cricket team13 minutes ago
-
Food department's team visits markets to ensure official rates, quality13 minutes ago
-
SHC directs police to find MQM London worker Saqib Afirdi missing for last nine years22 minutes ago