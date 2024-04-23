Two More Lifts To Be Installed At Wah Hospital Soon
Muhammad Irfan Published April 23, 2024 | 08:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Hasan Waqar Cheema on Tuesday said that two more lifts would be installed at the Wah General Hospital soon.
He expressed these views while reviewing the development work at Wah Hospital here at his office.
Cheema said that two lifts had been installed while two more lifts would be installed soon at the hospital.
He said that provision of quality medical facilities was being ensured in government hospitals and the Punjab government was committed to improving visible change in the delivery of health services.
Recent Stories
Experts raise concerns over introduction of 10-stick packs
Iranian president arrives in Karachi
Law Minister expresses Govt's resolve to address issue of missing persons
Rizwan’s batting order may be changed: Sources
Nawaz Sharif to visit Guangzhou exhibition in China
FM Dar not traveling to China: Foreign Office
PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases
Iranian President visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleum
Iranian President arrives in Lahore today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2024
Islam enlightened world with its teachings about knowledge: Dr Jamileh
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab to welcome Iran's investment in livestock sector: Maryam; emphasises stronger industrial, agr ..6 minutes ago
-
SNGPL fines eight consumers for illegal use of meters6 minutes ago
-
Station Commander Dera highlights importance of Co-Curricular activities for students6 minutes ago
-
Japanese envoy calls on law minister7 minutes ago
-
Protectorate of Emigrants Office in Abbottabad to be fully functional by June 2024: NA told16 minutes ago
-
SEED orgainises IT recruitment drive16 minutes ago
-
One person killed in roof collapse in Karachi16 minutes ago
-
Master planning being done keeping in mind 20-year needs: DC16 minutes ago
-
Kashmir delegations, GB Councils members calls on Engr Amir Muqam17 minutes ago
-
Shaheera Shahid visits Press Council of Pakistan26 minutes ago
-
Governor Punjab hails Pak-Iran friendship26 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to implement minimum wages: NA told27 minutes ago