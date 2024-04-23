Two more lifts to be installed at Wah Hospital soon

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Hasan Waqar Cheema on Tuesday said that two more lifts would be installed at the Wah General Hospital soon.

He expressed these views while reviewing the development work at Wah Hospital here at his office.

Cheema said that two lifts had been installed while two more lifts would be installed soon at the hospital.

He said that provision of quality medical facilities was being ensured in government hospitals and the Punjab government was committed to improving visible change in the delivery of health services.