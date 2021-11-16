Two more lose life to corona in Faisalabad

Another two patients died of COVID-19 while two more people tested positive during the last 24 hours in the city

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :Another two patients died of COVID-19 while two more people tested positive during the last 24 hours in the city.

A spokesperson for the Health department said on Tuesday that 906 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 144 while 25,753 patients had so far recovered from the disease. He said that 200 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 52 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 38 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 12 at DHQ Hospital and seven at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad.

He further said that 68 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the city.