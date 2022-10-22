UrduPoint.com

Two More Matches Decided In Sindh Inter-Schools Tournament

Faizan Hashmi Published October 22, 2022 | 05:50 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2022 ) :The Spark School defeated GBHS Tando Jam while GBSS Comprehensive School Hyderabad registered victory against Public School in Sindh Inter School cricket Tournament Hyderabad Centre.

According to reports received here on Saturday, at Govt. Degree College Latifabad ground, the Spark School scored 143 runs with a prominent score of 38 runs made by Junaid Ahmed. Z.A. Buksph bowled well and took 4/21.

In reply GBHS Tando Jam were all out in 15.

3 overs for just 79 runs.

Sadam Hussain made 12 runs. Rayan Legari clinched 4/23 and Krishna Dileep Kumar bagged 3/11. Abid Ali 3/22.

In another contest, GBSS Comprehensive school Latifabad batted first and scored 130 runs. Musab Ahmad hit 42 runs with six boundaries.

Asghar Ali took 3/22 and Waseem Abbas stood with 2/19. In reply Public School lost all wickets at 92 runs. Asghar Ali scored 16. Sherooz Khan clinched 4/24 and Abdul Ahad bagged 3/19.

