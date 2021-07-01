Two more members of land mafia arrested

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :The Kohat police in its ongoing operation against the land mafia arrested two more members of the gang here on Thursday.

Police said the arrested land mafia members were sent to jail under 3 MPO by the Jarma and Jangalkhel police.

The operation was initiated on public complaints received by DPO Sohail Khalid.

The arrested accused were identified as Piao-ud-Din, resident of Jarma and Imran, resident of Jangalkhel who used to illegally occupy lands of the locals by threatening them and using bogus documents.

Police said the mafia members were also involved in extorting money from the parties through illegal Jirga.

Police further said that the operation would continue till the land mafia was completely wiped out.