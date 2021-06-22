UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two More Members Of Newly Formed MQM Terrorist Network Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 54 seconds ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 09:34 PM

Two more members of newly formed MQM terrorist network arrested

Sindh Counter Terrorism Department along with a federal intelligence agency arrested two more RAW trained militants of MQM Altaf's newly formed terrorist network from Mirpurkhas and recovered huge quantity of arms and ammunition from their possession

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Sindh Counter Terrorism Department along with a Federal intelligence agency arrested two more RAW trained militants of MQM Altaf's newly formed terrorist network from Mirpurkhas and recovered huge quantity of arms and ammunition from their possession.

Arrested Wajeeh and Abdul Naeem were members of newly formed six-member terrorist network and both were arrested on indication of their recently arrested three accomplices Naeem Ahmed, Imran Ahmed and Aleemuddin, said DIGP CTD Omar Shahid Hamid addressing a news conference at his office on Tuesday.

During initial interrogation, arrested Wajeeh and Abdul Naeem, senior activists of MQM (Altaf group) revealed that Anees Advocate and Wasay Jaleel had introduced a system under which activists belonging to interior parts of Sindh were recruited for training from Indian intelligence agency RAW and to carry out terrorist activities during 1998 to 2002.

Both arrested were recruited by Wasay Jaleel and Anees Advocate under the said system after being interviewed at Nine Zero after which they were sent to India for a long period of time.

During the period they were trained for handling ammunition, brain washing people against Pakistan, counter surveillance and camel riding to help other accomplices in crossing borders illegally. While their stay in India, they were kept in different cities including Delhi, Bhojpur and Jodhpur. Expense of all training were borne by Anees Advocate and Wasay Jaleel. Later they returned to Pakistan by illegally crossing the borders and kept working in a sleeper cell. Wajeeh and Abdul Naeem further told investigating authorities that former president of APMSO Mehmood Siddiqui was still in India and was responsible for connecting RAW and MQM (Altaf group). Both have remained involved in numerous terrorist activities also.

The CTD recovered a Dashuka Anti Aircraft Gun, two 222 rifles, a 44 bore rifle, a hand grenade and others.

Earlier on May 28, the CTD had arrested Naeem Ahmed, Imran Ahmed and RAW trained Aleemuddin from near Landhi Railway Station and had recovered arms, ammunition and hand grenades. They had been directed by party high command from South Africa to run the newly formed terrorism network from interior parts of Sindh.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan India Delhi Terrorist MQM Militants Jodhpur South Africa Landhi May All From

Recent Stories

World Test Championship final scoreboard

55 seconds ago

Wrestling trials to be held on July 2

57 seconds ago

Zelenskyy Says Will Visit Berlin on July 12 for Ta ..

7 minutes ago

Spain Will Not Allow New Referendum on Catalonia's ..

7 minutes ago

Malaysia gives export status to 'Fauji Meat Limite ..

7 minutes ago

KP CM hands over cheque worth Rs 20 m to PPC's cab ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.