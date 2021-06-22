Two more members of newly formed MQM terrorist network arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Sindh Counter Terrorism Department along with a Federal intelligence agency arrested two more RAW trained militants of MQM Altaf's newly formed terrorist network from Mirpurkhas and recovered huge quantity of arms and ammunition from their possession.

Arrested Wajeeh and Abdul Naeem were members of newly formed six-member terrorist network and both were arrested on indication of their recently arrested three accomplices Naeem Ahmed, Imran Ahmed and Aleemuddin, said DIGP CTD Omar Shahid Hamid addressing a news conference at his office on Tuesday.

During initial interrogation, arrested Wajeeh and Abdul Naeem, senior activists of MQM (Altaf group) revealed that Anees Advocate and Wasay Jaleel had introduced a system under which activists belonging to interior parts of Sindh were recruited for training from Indian intelligence agency RAW and to carry out terrorist activities during 1998 to 2002.

Both arrested were recruited by Wasay Jaleel and Anees Advocate under the said system after being interviewed at Nine Zero after which they were sent to India for a long period of time.

During the period they were trained for handling ammunition, brain washing people against Pakistan, counter surveillance and camel riding to help other accomplices in crossing borders illegally. While their stay in India, they were kept in different cities including Delhi, Bhojpur and Jodhpur. Expense of all training were borne by Anees Advocate and Wasay Jaleel. Later they returned to Pakistan by illegally crossing the borders and kept working in a sleeper cell. Wajeeh and Abdul Naeem further told investigating authorities that former president of APMSO Mehmood Siddiqui was still in India and was responsible for connecting RAW and MQM (Altaf group). Both have remained involved in numerous terrorist activities also.

The CTD recovered a Dashuka Anti Aircraft Gun, two 222 rifles, a 44 bore rifle, a hand grenade and others.

Earlier on May 28, the CTD had arrested Naeem Ahmed, Imran Ahmed and RAW trained Aleemuddin from near Landhi Railway Station and had recovered arms, ammunition and hand grenades. They had been directed by party high command from South Africa to run the newly formed terrorism network from interior parts of Sindh.