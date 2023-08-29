Two more ministers included in KP caretaker cabinet

The caretaker cabinet of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was further expanded as two ministers were included in it on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :The caretaker cabinet of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was further expanded as two ministers were included in it on Tuesday.

The two new ministers Engineer Aamir Nadeem Durrani and Engineer Ahmad Jan were administered oath by the Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali here at Governor's House.

Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan also attended the oath-taking ceremony.

With the inclusion of the two more ministers, the strength of the provincial cabinet has reached 13 as nine ministers and two special assistants to the chief minister had already taken the oath of their offices.